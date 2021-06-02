Derby Barracks/ Burglary, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501704
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/28/2021 @ approximately 1948 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgewood Drive, Derby
VIOLATION:
1) Burglary
2) Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Tonya Davis
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Judy Benware
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VICTM: Allauna Benware
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VITCIM: Ryan Abel
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a verbal argument between Tonya and Judy located on Ledgwood Drive in the Town of Derby. Upon trooper’s arrival, it was learned Tonya had left the scene of the incident. Through further investigation, troopers developed probable cause to believe Tonya Davis entered a residence knowing that she was not licensed or privileged to do so and assaulted a resident. Prior to leaving, Jarvis verbally threatened the residences occupants, placing them in reasonable apprehension of death or serious bodily injury. Tonya was cited and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.