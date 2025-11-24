New Haven Barracks / LSA Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5005151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/23/25 1955 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash

ACCUSED: unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: John Clarke

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/23/2025 at approximately 1955 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a crash that occurred on Gore Road near Vermont Route 17 in Starksboro. Investigation revealed that a white truck left the roadway and struck Clarke's vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.

The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the white truck and any parties involved in this crash. The vehicle is described as a white single-cab style truck (as seen in the attached pictures) and would have contact damage to the front end of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-388-4191.



