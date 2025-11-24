New Haven Barracks / LSA Crash - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/23/25 1955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road, Starksboro
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash
ACCUSED: unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: John Clarke
AGE: 82
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/23/2025 at approximately 1955 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a crash that occurred on Gore Road near Vermont Route 17 in Starksboro. Investigation revealed that a white truck left the roadway and struck Clarke's vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.
The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the white truck and any parties involved in this crash. The vehicle is described as a white single-cab style truck (as seen in the attached pictures) and would have contact damage to the front end of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-388-4191.
