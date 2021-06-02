FDLE agent okay following officer involved shooting

June 1, 2021

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Around 3 p.m. today, FDLE agents from Tampa Bay’s Regional Operations Center were assisting agents in Orlando as part of a long term, multi-jurisdictional drug investigation. Three agents were following behind the suspects in an unmarked vehicle on Hoagland Blvd. in Kissimmee when it is believed the suspects began shooting at the agents. The agents returned fire. An FDLE Tampa agent was injured, but is okay and expected to be released from the hospital tonight. The suspect was shot and is in critical condition at Osceola Regional Medical Center. Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001