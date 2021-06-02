Williston Barracks // Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A101936

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/1/21 at approximately 1:41 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Rd., Cambridge

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Lauren Frank

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 1, 2021 at approximately 1:41 PM Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hogback Rd. in Cambridge for a report of an active altercation.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined that Lauren Frank had acted in a violent, tumultuous, and profane manner. Frank had also caused a significant amount of damage to the residence.

Frank was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 7/21/21 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

