Williston Barracks // Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101936

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/1/21 at approximately 1:41 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Rd., Cambridge   

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Lauren Frank                                                          

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 1, 2021 at approximately 1:41 PM Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hogback Rd. in Cambridge for a report of an active altercation.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers determined that Lauren Frank had acted in a violent, tumultuous, and profane manner. Frank had also caused a significant amount of damage to the residence.

 

Frank was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 7/21/21 at 12:30 PM         

COURT:  Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED: No     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

