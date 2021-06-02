Williston Barracks // Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101936
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/1/21 at approximately 1:41 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Rd., Cambridge
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Lauren Frank
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 1, 2021 at approximately 1:41 PM Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hogback Rd. in Cambridge for a report of an active altercation.
Upon arrival, Troopers determined that Lauren Frank had acted in a violent, tumultuous, and profane manner. Frank had also caused a significant amount of damage to the residence.
Frank was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 7/21/21 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
