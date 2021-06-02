Sókn Engineering Introduces Advisory Board Members

Revolutionizing predictive algorithms

WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, is a woman owned S.T.E.M. Company that has developed proprietary predictive analytical algorithms for the FinTech Industry, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors. The Company's Advisory Board will leverage their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the Company’s Leadership Team through its continued growth and development as an industry leader in predictive analytics.

Joining the newly established Board is Erin "Elle" Lear and Christie Smythe.

We are happy to welcome this group of talented, experienced leaders to advise our Company through future phases of growth,” said Cassie Monaco, Sókn's President and Co-Founder. “Their combined expertise will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our relationships. I am confident our advisors will give rise to new and exciting opportunities and help strengthen Sókn's commitment as a trusted predictive analytics partner.”

Erin "Elle" Lear is an American entrepreneur, social media personality, and a vlogger based in Los Angeles, CA. Ms. Lear is the youngest of twelve grandchildren of Willian "Bill" Lear, inventor of the Learjet, Motorola, and the Eight Track Stereo System. Her family's history in the aerospace industry is legendary and has helped forge the current state of aviation engineering and business invaluably. Ms. Lear continues with her family's tradition by pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities in the aerospace industry.

Christie Smythe is a New York-based business journalist, criminal just reform advocate, and a former legal journalist for Bloomberg News and Law360.com. Ms. Smythe has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a master’s degree from Columbia University, where she also completed a Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Economics Journalism.

For more information about Sókn Engineering please visit www.SoknEngineering.com

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn Engineering has developed highly complex proprietary predictive mathematical algorithms for the FinTech industry. Sókn’s HyperFund EngineTM offers the industry an end-to-end solution applied to commercial applications, the individual consumer, or any organization looking to predict price movements accurately and consistently in select commodities (not merely trends). Know Tomorrow...Today