Public Meeting/Open House Scheduled for Herreid Master Transportation Plan

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Contact:  Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

HERREID, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the city of Herreid, will hold a public meeting/open house on Monday, June 7, 2021, as part of the Herreid Master Transportation Plan. The public meeting/open house will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Herreid Community Center located at 107 Main Street South.  A brief presentation will be made at the beginning of the public meeting, followed by a time for discussion among SDDOT staff, city officials, and the public.

The Herreid Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, air, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any transportation concerns the public may have, and to gather ideas to help determine future plans.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/special-studies/herreid-master-transportation-plan. An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance. Written comments will be accepted until June 21, 2021.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting/open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the public meeting/open house should submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

Distribution channels:


