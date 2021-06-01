Pipe/Box Culvert and Asphalt Overlay Project on S.D. Highway 22 and S.D. Highway 28 to Begin in June

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Contact: John Rittershaus, Engineer IV, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation states work will begin on Monday, June 14, 2021, on a combined project which incorporates work on S.D. Highway 22 from U.S. Highway 81, to a ½ mile east of Interstate 29 and on S.D. Highway 28 from S.D. Highway 15 east to the Minnesota state line.

S.D. Highway 22 will be temporarily closed to traffic one mile west of Castlewood at the box culvert replacement location on Monday, June 14, 2021. S.D. Highway 22 will be closed until Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Thru traffic will need to choose an alternate route during this time. Traffic is planned to be carried through all remaining work zones on S.D. Highway 22 and S.D. Highway 28 with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists are asked to be alert to construction activity in these areas and be prepared to stop as needed.

Work on these projects includes cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, pipe repair, box culvert installation, and guardrail upgrades. The pipework will begin first on S.D. Highway 28 along with the box culvert replacement on S.D. Highway 22. The milling and asphalt concrete overlay work will follow pipe and box culvert work.

The prime contractor on the $6.5 million combined project is Duininck, Inc. of Prinsberg, MN. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 2021.

