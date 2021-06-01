Panhandle Region fish stocking schedule for June
Fish and Game staff will be stocking 27,650 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Panhandle Region in June. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun!
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|Number to be Stocked
|
Fernan Lake
|May 31-June 4
|800
|Round Lake
|May 31-June 4
|1,250
|Lower Twin Lake
|May 31-June 4
|1,420
|Mirror Lake
|May 31-June 4
|1,080
|Bonner Lake
|Jun 7-11
|1,000
|Moose Lake
|Jun 7-11
|500
|Post Falls Pond Park
|Jun 7-11
|1,000
|Priest Lake Golf Course Pond
|Jun 7-11
|700
|Rathdrum Park
|Jun 7-11
|700
|Sinclair Lake
|Jun 7-11
|500
|Solomon Lake
|Jun 7-11
|450
|Stoneridge Reservoir
|Jun 7-11
|500
|Clee Creek Pond
|Jun 7-11
|250
|Day Rock Pond
|Jun 7-11
|500
|Elsie Lake
|Jun 7-11
|675
|Antelope Lake
|Jun 14-18
|500
|Clark Fork Lodge Pond
|Jun 14-18
|180
|Brush Lake
|Jun 14-18
|1,200
|Granite Lake
|Jun 14-18
|900
|Smith Lake
|Jun 14-18
|1,800
|Fernan Lake
|Jun 14-18
|5,200
|Elsie Lake
|Jun 14-18
|675
|Gene Day pond
|Jun 14-18
|1,000
|Lucky Friday Pond
|Jun 14-18
|900
|Ponderosa Springs Golf Course Pond
|Jun 21-25
|300
|Steamboat Pond
|Jun 21-25
|1,000
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.