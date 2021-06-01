Panhandle Region fish stocking schedule for June

Fish and Game staff will be stocking 27,650 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Panhandle Region in June. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun!

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Fernan Lake May 31-June 4 800 Round Lake May 31-June 4 1,250 Lower Twin Lake May 31-June 4 1,420 Mirror Lake May 31-June 4 1,080 Round Lake May 31-June 4 1,250 Lower Twin Lake May 31-June 4 1,420 Bonner Lake Jun 7-11 1,000 Moose Lake Jun 7-11 500 Post Falls Pond Park Jun 7-11 1,000 Priest Lake Golf Course Pond Jun 7-11 700 Rathdrum Park Jun 7-11 700 Sinclair Lake Jun 7-11 500 Solomon Lake Jun 7-11 450 Stoneridge Reservoir Jun 7-11 500 Clee Creek Pond Jun 7-11 250 Day Rock Pond Jun 7-11 500 Elsie Lake Jun 7-11 675 Antelope Lake Jun 14-18 500 Clark Fork Lodge Pond Jun 14-18 180 Brush Lake Jun 14-18 1,200 Granite Lake Jun 14-18 900 Smith Lake Jun 14-18 1,800 Fernan Lake Jun 14-18 5,200 Elsie Lake Jun 14-18 675 Gene Day pond Jun 14-18 1,000 Lucky Friday Pond Jun 14-18 900 Ponderosa Springs Golf Course Pond Jun 21-25 300 Steamboat Pond Jun 21-25 1,000

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.