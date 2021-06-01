Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,951 in the last 365 days.

Panhandle Region fish stocking schedule for June

Fish and Game staff will be stocking 27,650 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Panhandle Region in June. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun! 

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked

Fernan Lake

 May 31-June 4 800
Round Lake May 31-June 4 1,250
Lower Twin Lake May 31-June 4 1,420
Mirror Lake May 31-June 4 1,080
Round Lake May 31-June 4 1,250
Lower Twin Lake May 31-June 4 1,420
Bonner Lake Jun 7-11 1,000
Moose Lake Jun 7-11 500
Post Falls Pond Park Jun 7-11 1,000
Priest Lake Golf Course Pond Jun 7-11 700
Rathdrum Park Jun 7-11 700
Sinclair Lake Jun 7-11 500
Solomon Lake Jun 7-11 450
Stoneridge Reservoir Jun 7-11 500
Clee Creek Pond Jun 7-11 250
Day Rock Pond Jun 7-11 500
Elsie Lake Jun 7-11 675
Antelope Lake Jun 14-18 500
Clark Fork Lodge Pond Jun 14-18 180
Brush Lake Jun 14-18 1,200
Granite Lake Jun 14-18 900
Smith Lake Jun 14-18 1,800
Fernan Lake Jun 14-18 5,200
Elsie Lake Jun 14-18 675
Gene Day pond Jun 14-18 1,000
Lucky Friday Pond Jun 14-18 900
Ponderosa Springs Golf Course Pond Jun 21-25 300
Steamboat Pond Jun 21-25 1,000

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

You just read:

Panhandle Region fish stocking schedule for June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.