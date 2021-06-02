Orthopedic Manufacturing and Technology Community Convenes for OMTEC Virtual Education Series
Orthopedic Market Forecasts, Supply Chain Disruptions, EU MDR Implementation, Future Technologies, Product Development and Additive Manufacturing Among TopicsCHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTHOWORLD®, Inc. today announced the availability of 10 on-demand education webinars and 14 on-demand Supplier Stage presentations from OMTECexpo.com.
OMTEC is recognized internationally as an essential event for the orthopedic manufacturing community. Engineers, strategic sourcing professionals and executives trust OMTEC to provide access to the people and expertise required to keep their product development initiatives moving forward. “OMTEC’s Virtual Education Series is no exception,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD Inc., the company behind the annual OMTEC conference. “It’s disappointing that we’re not gathering in person this year, but we’re honored to have captured so many smart and experienced subject matter experts on camera, all of whom are committed to the advancement of the specialty.”
A high point of the education series is two Keynote Addresses on June 16 and 17.
• Executive Insights: State and Future of the Orthopedic Industry moderated by Larry Biegelsen, Managing Director, Medical Supplies & Devices, Wells Fargo Securities and featuring panelists from Medtronic and Paragon 28
• Preparing for Shifts in Orthopedic and Spine Procedures to Outpatient Settings moderated by Patrick Vega, Consulting Director, Vizient Advisory Solutions and featuring panelists from DISC Sports & Spine Center, Smith+Nephew and Sg2 Health Care Intelligence
“With such a tumultuous year behind us and fresh challenges and opportunities ahead, input from OMTEC’s Advisory Board was invaluable in creating a truly meaningful lineup,” added Mrs. LaWell. OMTEC’s Advisory Board boasts representation from key players such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith+Nephew, Arthrex, MicroPort Orthopedics and others. Several members took active roles in the series by serving as panelists and moderators for key, business-critical sessions.
All education is free of charge and supported by leading orthopedic contract manufacturers and suppliers. Visit OMTECexpo.com to dive in!
About OMTEC®
OMTEC is the world's only conference exclusively serving the orthopedic manufacturing industry. Its mission is to educate, connect and empower the people who build orthopedic products.
About ORTHOWORLD®
ORTHOWORLD is a highly specialized publishing firm offering strategic intelligence, integrated advertising and educational conferences exclusively to the global orthopedic market.
