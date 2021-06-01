Update: News Release Missing Person/ Westminster Barracks
Update:
June 1, 2021 1300 hours
During the overnight hours the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team assisted the Ludlow Police Department with the search for Russell Nord. Searching has continued throughout the day today and is currently ongoing. The Ludlow Fire Department, Proctorsville Fire Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Killington Search and Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard are assisting with the search.
Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants. Anyone with information on Nord's whereabouts should call the State Police Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102113
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Miller
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2021 at 1858 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Road, Ludlow, VT
VIOLATION: N/A
MISSING: Russell Nord
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Westminister Barracks is looking
for public assistance in locating Russell Nord. Nord was last seen in the area
of East Hill Road in Ludlow, VT wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt,
white and blue jacket, and black pants. Anyone with information on Nord's
whereabouts should call VSP Westminster at (802)722-4600.
