Update: News Release Missing Person/ Westminster Barracks

Update:

 

June 1, 2021 1300 hours

 

During the overnight hours the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team assisted the Ludlow Police Department with the search for Russell Nord.  Searching has continued throughout the day today and is currently ongoing.  The Ludlow Fire Department, Proctorsville Fire Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Killington Search and Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard are assisting with the search. 

 

Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants. Anyone with information on Nord's whereabouts should call the State Police Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.

 

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Miller                                          

STATION: VSP Westminster              

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2021 at 1858 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Road, Ludlow, VT

VIOLATION: N/A

 

MISSING: Russell Nord                                              

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Westminister Barracks is looking

for public assistance in locating Russell Nord. Nord was last seen in the area

of East Hill Road in Ludlow, VT wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt,

white and blue jacket, and black pants. Anyone with information on Nord's

whereabouts should call VSP Westminster at (802)722-4600.

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

