Update: News Release Missing Person/ Westminster Barracks

Update:

June 1, 2021 1300 hours

During the overnight hours the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team assisted the Ludlow Police Department with the search for Russell Nord. Searching has continued throughout the day today and is currently ongoing. The Ludlow Fire Department, Proctorsville Fire Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Killington Search and Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard are assisting with the search.

Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants. Anyone with information on Nord's whereabouts should call the State Police Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.

