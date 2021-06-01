PRESS RELEASE---ST. ALBANS---VCORx6---UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF---DLS---
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201834
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ben Patnode
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 @ approximately 14:51 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release X6, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Justin Rockwell
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/21 at approximately 14:51 hours, the Vermont State
Police were dispatched to a report of a citizen dispute on Main St in the town of Enosburg. Through the investigation of the incident, it was found that the male, identified as Justin Rockwell had been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. During the investigation, it was found that Justin had 6 separate sets of court conditions and was in violation of
those conditions as well as unlawful mischief. Justin was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and was released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/21 @ 10:00
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Tpr. Ben Patnode
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd,
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802)524-5993