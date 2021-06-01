PRESS RELEASE---ST. ALBANS---VCORx6---UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF---DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201834

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ben Patnode

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 @ approximately 14:51 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release X6, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Justin Rockwell

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/21 at approximately 14:51 hours, the Vermont State

Police were dispatched to a report of a citizen dispute on Main St in the town of Enosburg. Through the investigation of the incident, it was found that the male, identified as Justin Rockwell had been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. During the investigation, it was found that Justin had 6 separate sets of court conditions and was in violation of

those conditions as well as unlawful mischief. Justin was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and was released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/21 @ 10:00

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Tpr. Ben Patnode

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd,

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802)524-5993