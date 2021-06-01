Washington State Ferries marks 70 years of service

Hadley Rodero, communications, 206-818-3813 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

New commemorative logo to be installed on ferries

SEATTLE – Six years after the end of World War II, the State of Washington began operating the country’s largest ferry system. Today, Washington State Ferries marks seven decades with the unveiling of a commemorative logo that will decorate all 21 vessels in the ferry fleet during the anniversary year.

In addition, many ferry customers will receive commemorative stickers throughout the first week of June. “Since 1951, we’ve been proud to serve Washingtonians and visitors by operating the state’s marine highway system,” said Patty Rubstello, head of WSF. “The pandemic has made celebrations a challenge, so we wanted to make sure to take this special opportunity to thank our customers and frontline employees.”

A special anniversary video will also be shown on vessel screens throughout the year.

