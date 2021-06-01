Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,953 in the last 365 days.

Washington State Ferries marks 70 years of service

Hadley Rodero, communications, 206-818-3813 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

New commemorative logo to be installed on ferries

SEATTLE – Six years after the end of World War II, the State of Washington began operating the country’s largest ferry system. Today, Washington State Ferries marks seven decades with the unveiling of a commemorative logo that will decorate all 21 vessels in the ferry fleet during the anniversary year.

In addition, many ferry customers will receive commemorative stickers throughout the first week of June. “Since 1951, we’ve been proud to serve Washingtonians and visitors by operating the state’s marine highway system,” said Patty Rubstello, head of WSF. “The pandemic has made celebrations a challenge, so we wanted to make sure to take this special opportunity to thank our customers and frontline employees.”

A special anniversary video will also be shown on vessel screens throughout the year.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For breaking news and the latest information, follow WSF on Twitter and Facebook.

You just read:

Washington State Ferries marks 70 years of service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.