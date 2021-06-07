Cycle Labs, Leader in Test Automation becomes independent Software Company

Cycle Labs Logo

Tryon Solutions announces the launch of Cycle Labs, an independent software company that will focus on modernizing enterprise software through test automation.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tryon Solutions, the makers of Cycle Automation is excited to announce the official launch of Cycle Labs as an independent software and services company. Cycle is an industry leading automated testing platform used by Fortune 500 countries around the globe. The Cycle platform was developed over 8 years ago by the founders of Tryon Solutions, a Supply Chain Consulting firm based in Raleigh, NC. Cycle Labs will be a new independent organization focused on modernizing enterprise software deployment and helping companies innovate faster than ever before through continuous test automation.

Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs said, "In 2014 we set out to modernize Blue Yonder solution deployment by leveraging modern tools and practices with the creation of Cycle. In 2021 we are doubling down and expanding that mission by launching Cycle Labs as a standalone software and services organization.” This exciting next phase of growth empowers both Cycle Labs and Tryon Solutions to thrive in a new partnership allowing each team to focus on the best parts of their individual organization. Owens added, “The combination of the Cycle platform technology and a global partner network makes Cycle Labs the best option to enable organizations to innovate, accelerate change, and to speed up digital transformation; because the ability to change quickly, to adapt, and to be resilient is no longer a luxury. It's a requirement."

The launch will enable Cycle Labs to maximize focus and flexibility, align investments and incentives to meet its business needs and optimize its cost structure to deliver meaningful growth for the organization. This decision will allow Cycle Labs to place a concentrated effort on rapidly developing one of the market’s top test automation solutions. The Cycle Platform will continue to grow and develop as it has for the last 8 years, now under the dedicated attention of Cycle Labs leadership. The launch of Cycle Labs will also allow the organization to better serve their customers, by surrounding them with a dedicated team passionate about revolutionizing system deployments. Cycle Labs will be a strong, forward-thinking, inquisitive software company dedicated to helping teams innovate and accelerate change with confidence through test automation.

This transition will take place over the next several weeks, with the formal launch occurring on July 1, 2021.

About Cycle Labs:

Cycle Labs is a software and services company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and to strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the owner of the patented Cycle test automation platform. For more information, visit www.cyclelabs.io.

About Tryon Solutions:

Tryon Solutions are experts in the WMS and SCM Consulting field. Tryon Solutions has extensive experience with end-to-end implementations, upgrades and optimization services for Warehouse Management Systems and associated solutions. Through partnering with customers, Tryon Solutions helps logistics teams leverage its services and solutions to increase productivity, reduce risk and optimize operations across their supply chain. For more information, visit www.tryonsolutions.com.