Juneteenth Market Highlights Tampa Black Business Owners
Build-A-Shirt Owner Continues to Bring Black Business to The ForefrontTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every week business owner Antoinette Stokes provides T-shirt printing services to a multitude of black-owned small businesses in the Tampa Bay area. After seeing a tremendous boom in new small business ventures over the past year, Stokes began hosting black-owned small business vendor markets to help underrepresented black-owned businesses find their voice in our community. Sponsors like Green Book of Tampa Bay and local favorite, Thee Burger Spot, immediately jumped on board to support Stokes’ in highlighting the quality and value black-owned businesses bring to the community and the ever growing need to shift the dynamics of Black History.
Stokes recently reached out to EVOZ Events for assistance producing the event stating: “Juneteenth was a pivotal moment in history for black Americans. There are African Americans who are still making history in the present day and will continue for decades to come. It’s important for me to recognize those people who might not normally get the spotlight. No matter how big or small their achievements, they are living proof that black-owned is thriving and enduring.”
The Juneteenth Freedom Market - brings 40 local black-owned businesses together to celebrate their unique products and services. The market will highlight the importance of supporting budding businesses and creating genuine opportunities for their voices to be heard. This will be the third successful event hosted by Build-A-Shirt within the past 6 months.
Featured vendors will showcase products and services from Beauty & Skincare, Fashion & Apparel, Food Trucks, Health & Wellness, Home Goods, Professional Services. Technology & Electronics...and much more!
The Market will be held on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Build-A-Shirt 1817 W. Sligh Ave., FL 33604.
Event Link: www.buildashirt813.com/events
Instagram: instagram.com/evozevents
