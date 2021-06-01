IDS Completes Acquisition of White Clarke Group

Market-leading companies form software technology powerhouse to serve the $7 trillion secured finance industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise solutions for secured finance, today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of White Clarke Group, a leading provider of retail, fleet, wholesale and asset finance software solutions for the automotive and equipment finance markets. The combination creates a multi-asset class secured finance technology powerhouse supporting banks, independents, OEM captives, and independents finance firms globally.

"Bringing our two companies together as one accelerates our ability to innovate at scale and better serve our combined global customer base with a comprehensive portfolio of market-leading secured finance solutions," says David Hamilton, CEO of IDS. "Together, we provide the industry's most talented and experienced team of secured finance experts to ensure our customers' success globally."

The fast-paced world of technology – from smart manufacturing to the Internet of Things (IoT) to sustainable energy – is bringing about emerging technologies, new funding models and exciting new economic growth opportunities. "These opportunities will increasingly require access to capital from secured finance firms," Hamilton says. "Drawing from our combined strengths, IDS is now more agile and better positioned to capitalize on these market trends and innovate at the pace of change as we support the accelerated growth of digital transformation, service-centric business models and mobility in our industry."

Expanding its comprehensive portfolio of products globally across multiple market segments, IDS offers secured finance organizations the following solutions:

 Automotive Finance (Retail, Fleet, and Wholesale) – The Customer and Acquisition & Lifecycle Management System (CALMS) includes point-of-sale,

loan origination, loan servicing, and floor-planning capabilities serving 8 of the top 10 auto manufacturers representing 25 brands.

 Equipment / Asset Finance – An end-to-end platform that streamlines the leasing and loan origination and portfolio management process runs

more than $350bn of net asset value on its full lifecycle solution.

 Working Capital – (Asset-based Lending and Factoring) – A comprehensive solution provides the ability to manage flexible working capital finance

offerings with real-time credit monitoring and availability. This solution manages ~$50bn in factoring volume annually.

IDS acquired White Clarke Group from Five Arrows Principal Investments, which will remain a shareholder in the combined company. As private companies, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies in the equipment finance, working capital, and automotive finance sectors helping banks, specialty finance firms, and OEM captive organizations drive operational efficiency, build their businesses, and fuel the global economy. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize and automate business processes covering the full digital customer journey. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability, and affordability.

Co-headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and Milton Keynes, U.K., IDS serves more than 300 customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.