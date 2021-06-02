Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,755 in the last 365 days.

The Cyber Summit & TECHEXPO Continue to Deliver Content-Rich Conferences & Job Fairs for Security-Cleared Professionals

Cyber Security Summit Logo

The Official Cyber Security Summit Logo

TECHEXPO Job Fair and Virtual Hiring Events

TECHEXPO Top Secret Logo

Virtual Cyber Conference

Virtual Cyber Conference

The Official Cyber Security Summit & TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Events Maintain Strong Virtual Audiences and prepare for Live Events in 2022.

We're thrilled that the Cyber Summits & TECHEXPO job fairs are still seeing enormous virtual participation from both attendees & sponsors! Our next summit has over 1,800 delegates registered!”
— Bradford Rand
NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Official Cyber Security Summit continues to deliver first-class conferences for Industry Executives & Business leaders across the United States to gather (now virtually) for one day to learn about how to best protect against cyber attacks. This year, the Cyber Security Summit expanded its series into 21 major cities across the U.S and is rated in the Top 50 InfoSec Conference Worldwide!

To date, the Cyber Security Summit team has produced six thus far: Atlanta (Feb. 11), Tampa (March 18), San Diego (April 7), Denver (April 14), Nashville (May 6), and Dallas (May 13) – with several more right around the corner: Silicon Valley – June 9th, Seattle/Portland – June 23rd, and Philadelphia – June 29th.
These conferences are designed for senior level executives in cyber security, who will receive 8 CPE credits by attending the full day of important content.

Confirmed speakers include Subject Matter Experts from the NSA, FBI, US Dept. of Homeland Security, Darktrace, Verizon, IBM Security, Google, Intel Security, Cybercrime Support Network, Center for Internet Security, and many more. Leading industry associations such as ISACA, InfraGard, ISSA, (ISC)2, SIM, CSA, AITP, and more are all partners of the Official Cyber Security Summit.

At these events, 30+ cyber companies discuss the latest security threats facing business leaders and companies and showcase their cutting-edge solutions. Executives in attendance are able to interact with the various speakers, partners, and sponsors via live chat and video, making valuable networking still a possibility in today’s remote world.

To view the full 2021 Summit Calendar, visit https://cybersecuritysummit.com

In addition to the Cyber Summit series, CEO & President Bradford Rand also produces TECHEXPO Top Secret / www.TechExpoUSA.com each month - the defense & intelligence industry’s leading hiring events for transitioning veterans and professionals with an active Security-Clearance. The next set of hiring events will be held virtually on June 16th. Hundreds of exciting opportunities are available for Cyber Security Engineers, Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Intelligence Analysts, Help Desk Specialists, Technical Writers, Developers, and many more from the some of the nation's top companies including Accenture, AT&T Gov't Solutions, BAE Systems, Boeing, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Oracle, SAIC & more.

Cyber companies looking to speak & showcase their latest solutions should email Bradford Rand: BRand@CyberSecuritySummit.com for more information.

Defense industry companies looking to recruit & hire security cleared professionals should email Nancy Mathew: NMathew@TechExpoUSA.com

For Media inquiries please contact Megan Hutton: MHutton@CyberSecuritySummit.com

Bradford Rand
Cyber Summit / TECHEXPO
+1 212-655-4505
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Inside Look: The Official Cyber Security Summit

You just read:

The Cyber Summit & TECHEXPO Continue to Deliver Content-Rich Conferences & Job Fairs for Security-Cleared Professionals

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.