Beard and Stache Fest Coming to Gatlinburg on June 12th
Gather Up Events and Honest Amish will be hosting the inaugural Smoky Mountain Beard and Stache Fest on June 12 (12pm-7pm) at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.GATLINBURG, TENNESSEE, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men and women everywhere love facial hair. Whether you sport a natural mountain beard, a trimmed goatee or an elegantly styled European cut, you’ll find your niche at this unique festival.
Created by the Tennessee-based company Gather Up Events, the Smoky Mountain Beard and Stache Fest was made to provide a welcoming environment where people with similar interests in facial hair can enjoy one another’s unique styles in one place. Throughout the event, several exciting contests are taking place to determine the winners from a variety of fields such as Best Overall Beard, Best Natural Beard, Best European Mustache, Best Goatee, and countless others entertainment categories. The contests are open to both men and women, with a “Unique Beards” category added in for artistic, unusual facial hair, real or artificial.
In addition to the food, beverage, and beer vendors, dozens of local crafters and artisans will be there selling beard care products, beard art, and facial hair apparel.
The decision to host the Beard and Stache Fest in Gatlinburg, the literal heart of the Smoky Mountains, was no accident. Bearded men (and women) are often imagined in outdoor settings, swinging axes, cooking over a fire and living off the land. Attendants will do just that as they breathe in the fresh mountain air of the Smokies wafting through their beards and appreciate not only the event itself, but its beautiful location.
Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased online at GatherUpEvents.com. For any bearded or mustachioed attendant who’d like an even better deal, a $25 option is available while supplies last that provide an event T-shirt in addition to general admission. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Eagle Foundation who plans to be present the day of the event to support and educate with a live bald eagle.
The Smoky Mountain Beard and Stache Fest are located at 234 Historic Nature Trail Gatlinburg, TN.
The mountains are calling. Will you answer the call of the wild?
Inaugural Smoky Mountain Beard & Stache Fest Promo