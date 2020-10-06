Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Set for January in Lakeland, FL

Great Florida Bigfoot Conference

Bigfoot & Skunk Ape researchers descend on Lakeland for the first annual Great Florida Bigfoot Conference.

LAKELAND, FL, US, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are countless theories surrounding the legendary Bigfoot. In Florida, however, the legend takes a bit of a twist as the "Skunk Ape" is the more common incarnation. But, are they related bipedal members of the ape family? Our “Missing links?” Aliens? Surrender to your curiosity and decide for yourself at the Innaugural Great Florida Bigfoot Conference set for January 30, 2021.

Gather Up Events is excited to announce the first annual Great Florida Bigfoot Conference to be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Florida. We will be featuring an all-star lineup of Bigfoot researchers, investigators, and authors ready to interact with fans and discuss their experiences and findings. Exhibitors will also be set up all day with tons of related merchandise.

Doors open at 9 am and the event continues until 5 pm. The conference is open to the public but the purchase of tickets in advance is suggested as we cannot guarantee availability at the door. Tickets are all for the full-day and allow in and out entry. But, be sure to stay till the end as we will be bringing back the full panel of speakers for an interactive Q&A. Throughout the day you will have the opportunity to take in sessions from Cliff and Loren, three other local/regional experts, and a special session called "Encounters!". The "Encounters!" session gives attendees a chance to tell their personal encounter stories. Sign up online if you would like to participate. Along with the exhibitor booths, all speakers will have a table where you can meet them when they are not on stage.

Additional events are planned for the weekend that includes a Meet & Greet Dinner on Friday, January 29, 2021, and a couple of other surprises TBA. These events will have limited spots and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Email announcements of these events will be sent to all ticket holders first so be sure to check your emails.

Anyone interested in attending the conference can purchase tickets at GatherUpEvents.com. Reserved seating for this event range in price from $20 to $50. There are also 50 VIP packages that will include seats in the orchestra "pit", tickets to the VIP Meet & Greet Dinner, a conference T-shirt, and more.

This will be a genuinely fun, unique sanctuary for anything and everything Sasquatch/Skunk Ape.

The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference will be held at the RP Funding Center located at 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815

The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Set for January in Lakeland, FL

