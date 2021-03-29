BaCON offers sizzling good time for 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Perhaps one of the most prized of all meats is bacon. And what better way to celebrate spring’s arrival and the end of 2020 than by enjoying as much of the smoked meat, shopping, and live music as you want at the third annual BaCON festival on April 10 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Taking place at the Tri-State Exhibition Center in McDonald, Tennessee, BaCON is giving the Tennessee Valley a fun light at the end of the tunnel as COVID fears begin to dissipate and a small sense of normalcy resumes.
This year’s event is expected to be a hit with bacon lovers everywhere, featuring over 75 different bacon-related food options and a menu provided upon entry. There will also be over 100 product vendors in attendance selling numerous local arts, crafts and foods.
BaCON is the creation of the local company, GatherUpEvents, which also hosts local favorites like the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference, Smoky Mountain Beard & Stache Fest, and the Morristown Beer Festival. Known locally as the Bacon Festival, BaCON has always drawn a crowd, according to GatherUpEvents planner Nikki Beaty.
“Obviously, we had to cancel our beloved BaCON in 2020 because of the pandemic, but now we are back. People are ready to get back out there and celebrate our perseverance by enjoying some of the best meat in the world,” Beaty stated.
BaCON is no one-trick pony, as it features a variety of contests like the long-time favorite Adult and/or Child Pig Calling Competition. This event inevitably draws a unique crowd of talented individuals eager to prove their swine-calling abilities.
There will also be a BaCON King and Queen title awarded to the man and woman dressed in the best bacon-themed attire. Once you’ve eaten your fill, you may want to get ready for seconds by trying your hand at the Mechanical Bull Riding Competition.
While enjoying the food and events at BaCON, you can rock out to the numerous local musicians performing live all day. Artists include solo artist Tyson Leamon, the bands Dagger Blue and Bad Tattoo, with a special guest appearance by the Tommie John Band, featuring viral sensation “One-Man Band” Yattie Westfield. There will also be a live DJ present throughout the day.
“We are so excited to have all of our musicians at BaCON,” Beaty added. “These artists really set the mood as a fun, relaxing place to hang out for several hours with your family and friends and just enjoy yourselves.”
BaCON was first introduced in 2018 by GatherUpEvents at Cleveland’s Greenway Park. The all-new attraction drew thousands of attendees, who came together for a taste of bacon in the small venue. The small area proved to be a problem for the event planners, who sought an easier, more weather-friendly option which they ultimately found in the Tri-State Exhibition Center.
If the countless vendors, events and food weren’t enough, BaCON will also feature carnival games, a petting zoo, pony rides, water walking Zorb balls and a trampoline bungee jump.
You can get your tickets at the gate on April 10. Admission is $5 for adults, and free to children three years and under. This will include free parking and a bounce house for kids.
The purchase of a ticket also enters you into the drawing to win free bacon for a year, or one pound of bacon per week.
The Tri-State Exhibition Center is located at 200 Nature’s Trail McDonald, TN 37353. Since the venue is covered, BaCON is rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.GatherUpEvents.com. The event can also be found on Facebook and Instagram. Better come hungry!
Nikki Beaty
