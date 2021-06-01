COVID-19 Daily Update 6-1-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Randolph County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 78-year old female from Wirt County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We have lost far too many West Virginians over the course of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is critical that all who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine schedule an appointment with their medical provider, local pharmacy or through a community vaccination clinic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,694), Boone (2,165), Braxton (975), Brooke (2,227), Cabell (8,804), Calhoun (369), Clay (539), Doddridge (625), Fayette (3,516), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,860), Hampshire (1,907), Hancock (2,838), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,027), Jackson (2,207), Jefferson (4,762), Kanawha (15,331), Lewis (1,266), Lincoln (1,551), Logan (3,220), Marion (4,567), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,064), Mineral (2,925), Mingo (2,691), Monongalia (9,347), Monroe (1,176), Morgan (1,221), Nicholas (1,855), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (712), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (678), Preston (2,941), Putnam (5,287), Raleigh (6,971), Randolph (2,775), Ritchie (751), Roane (650), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (543), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,892), Wyoming (2,026).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

Brooke County

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Marshall County

Mason County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV