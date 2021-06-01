Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Adds a Business Development Executive to Round Out the Client Acquisition Team

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Introducing Yuran Li, MT ASCP, Business Development Executive

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Yuran Li, Business Development Executive. This new hire further supports ABS’ upward trajectory to increase customer acquisitions through sales transformation initiatives.

A highly motivated and qualified sales professional with a strong record of capital and operational sales success, Mr. Li has served in the analytical sciences industry for over a decade across technical and commercial roles. Most recently, he was the mass spectrometry specialist with Waters Corporation, helping customers navigate and choose the best LCMS solutions for their needs.

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO states: “Yuran is the perfect addition to our sales team. He has a broad and wide abundance of experience that complements our existing team with sales management and technical skills. Yuran understands all aspects of our mission and will be a force multiplier to our sales and service initiatives”

Yuran was quoted as stating: “I believe with the rapid commercialization and adoption of LCMS testing for broader consumer testing applications, ABS is well positioned for success in helping new and established labs alike grow and find success in leveraging new technologies to advance their business needs.”

About ABS

A leader in toxicology testing solutions, ABS is a laboratory equipment, service, and supply company. ABS provides value-added solutions to clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, forensic, and other testing laboratories. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.