Life Elements Celebrates Pride Month With Release of “Equality” CBD Bath Bomb and Donation to Equality California

Life Elements Celebrates Pride Month With Release of “Equality” CBD Bath Bomb, Special Giveaways, and Donation to Equality California
Pride is not just a once a year event for Life Elements, but a lifetime event.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements celebrates Pride Month with release of its Equality CBD Bath Bomb wrapped in colorful rainbow packaging throughout the month of June. During this June 2021 promotion, rainbow tickets offering Life Elements discounts and free products will be randomly included in the Equality CBD Bath Bomb packaging with one lucky buyer winning a prized rainbow ticket valued at $500 to be used toward the purchase of Life Elements products. In addition, Life Elements is pleased to announce that it will donate 10% of ALL company product sales in the month of June to Equality California (ecqa.org), the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.
The Life Elements Equality CBD Bath Bomb has been crafted as a celebration of love comprised of 200 mg hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD, locally sourced, organic flowers and pure essential oils to tingle the senses with happy citrus scents and a little bit of sexy Ylang Ylang magic. This vibrant, empowering combination blossoms into a highly effective, self-care product that creates a therapeutic bath soak to sooth, de-stress, and alleviate pain while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. The addition of the Equality CBD Bath Bomb to its’ best-selling CBD Bath Bomb Collection marks a meaningful milestone for the company because “Pride is not just a once a year event for Life Elements, but a lifetime event.” In keeping with this spirit, the Life Elements Equality CBD Bath Bomb will permanently join our Life Elements CBD Bath Bomb Collection with 10% of this unique wellness product’s sales going to Equality California (eqca.org) all year round.
The Life Elements Equality CBD Bath Bomb will be available for purchase for $20.
Life Elements will provide samples for verified media requests.
Contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. All Life Elements products honor the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers finding inspiration in sourcing the finest nature-based ingredients with properties that promote mental health and wellness. Life Elements strives to be eco-friendly and cruelty-free, advocating for a sustainable planet, healthy bodies, and positive minds. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
