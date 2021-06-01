Ranosys partners with Workato to provide enterprise automation and integration solutions
Ranosys, a renowned global digital consulting firm, has partnered with Workato, a leading Integration-led Automation Platform.
SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranosys, a renowned global digital consulting firm, has partnered with Workato, a leading Integration-led Automation Platform. This alliance will help Ranosys offer enterprise solutions that accelerate digital transformation initiatives, allow dynamic integrations and ensure faster process automation without compromising on security and execution.
— Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys
In its journey of over a decade, Ranosys has been a catalyst in the digital transformation process of various organisations spanning across different industry verticals and international boundaries. With this partnership, Ranosys has taken a major step towards serving its global clientele with a technology that seamlessly integrates and automates an organization’s unique ecosystem of apps and databases and ultimately enhances its operational efficiency.
Trusted by industry leaders like Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, OutSystems and NetSuite as a partner, Ranosys has curated various flagship accelerator programs for eCommerce businesses, namely Phoenix, Falcon, mobiChannel and comprehensive digital solutions to streamline operations, like Business 360. Harnessing the power of the Workato platform, Ranosys will be able to implement these programs with speed, scalability, and agility.
“We are excited to begin our journey as Workato partners at this juncture. We are known for delivering digital solutions to our clients which help them in staying innovative, unique and always a step ahead. This partnership has further strengthened our resolve to outdo our previous success stories,” says Ramehswar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys.
Ranosys takes pride in its comprehensive portfolio and has been a driving force behind the success of many eCommerce businesses across the globe. The eCommerce experts at Ranosys believe in the power of unified commerce and its relevance in the coming years. The partnership with Workato, along with the support of NetSuite and Salesforce, will enable Ranosys to fulfil its vision of empowering its eCommerce solutions with effortless integration and business process automation.
“As a Workato partner, we will be well-equipped to further assist our clients in truly thriving in the digital ecosystem by enabling pervasive connectivity backed by Workato’s enterprise-level automation and integration functionalities,” Vyas further commented.
Leading the digital transformation wave, Ranosys has continuously been setting new benchmarks for ever-evolving digital solutions with its offices located in Singapore, India, US, UK and the UAE. The partnership with Workato is symbolic of a new era of integration and automation solutions at Ranosys and its growing list of clients. The combined synergies of Ranosys’s expertise and Workato’s capabilities will usher in an innovative approach towards engineering digital offerings and raise the bar for excellence.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a digital technology systems integrator with offices in the US, UK and Singapore and 3 India delivery centers. Our core business is providing scalable, reliable and affordable eCommerce, product engineering and digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide. Since 2008, our flexible delivery approaches, strategic technology relationships and experienced consultants have delivered projects on time and on budget enabling Ranosys to become the technology partner of choice for many leading organizations.
