Business Reporter: Digital supply chains drive growth in retail

Digitising supply chains increases quality and drives long term profitLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sébastien Breteau, founder and CEO of QIMA, explains how supply chain digitisation can be a source of competitive advantage and the basis for increased resilience.
The pandemic was a challenge for many retailers. Ever-changing consumer demand, caused by lockdowns, remote working and in some cases panic buying, made demand impossible to forecast. At the same time, consumers were increasingly demanding ethical and sustainable business practices.
In order to optimise customer experience in a time of change there is a need for a 360-degree view of supply chains. Unfortunately, most businesses do not have fully digitised supply chains. And, according to research from QIMA, businesses with a low degree of supply chain digitisation are more likely to suffer from serious quality and supplier communication issues.
Digital technology enables better product quality and supplier collaboration. In the article Mr Breteau describes how brands using a digital quality inspection platform like QIMAone can collect data anywhere and at any step of the manufacturing and logistics process. Cloud-based features enable brands and suppliers to collaborate more easily, resulting in faster time to market. These features include automated report decisioning, intelligent risk prevention and supplier performance monitoring with actionable anaytics. QIMAone helps brands foster collective intelligence within the supply chain and improve quality and compliance.
A key benefit of digital inspection platforms like QIMAone is that they transform retailer-supplier relationships and encourage continuous improvement in the supply chain. Digitisation allows the collection of reliable data that enables retailers and suppliers go from being reactive to a proactive approach where they can predict quality risks, even in a time of unexpected disruption such as the pandemic.
To learn more about supply chain digitisation, read the article.
