Brainware Learning Company Announces Free Webinar: Educational Equity through a Cognitive Lens

Brainware Learning Company logo

Brainware Learning Company

Part of the Neuroscience of Learning and Teaching Webinar Series

— Betsy Hill
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research supported by a National Science Foundation grant has found that cognitive skills account for more than 50 percent of the variance in math achievement outcomes in middle school students. This reinforces the growing body of evidence of the critical nature of cognitive skills, such as attention, working memory and verbal reasoning in academic performance.

Betsy Hill, President of Brainware Learning Company said, “You are invited to our free upcoming webinar: Educational Equity through a Cognitive Lens. We hope you can make it because this may be one of the most important webinars we've every presented, but if you can't, you can go ahead and sign up anyway so that we can send you a link to the recording afterward. I hope to see you there."

In this webinar, Nancy Weinstein, CEO of Mindprint Learning and the principal investigator on the study, will discuss findings from the study, including the specific cognitive skills that are the most important for math performance. She will also discuss the differences in cognitive skill development that relate to socio-economic status and the implications of the data for educational equity.

Educational Equity through a Cognitive Lens

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

11:00 A.M. Central Time

About Brainware Learning Company

BrainWare Learning Company offers programs and tools that further the application of sound neuroscience research to learning and teaching. For information, visit: https://mybrainware.com/

