Rutland Barracks // RFA Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B402082
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 31, 2021, at approximately 1338 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 153, Pawlet, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Shelby N. Berry
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 31, 2021, at approximately 1338 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential abuse prevention order violation, in the Town of Pawlet, VT. Further investigation revealed Shelby N. Berry violated an active court order via text message. Berry was located in Manchester, VT, by local authorities and issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2021, at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Rutland Field Station
124 State PL
Rutland,VT 05701
(802)773-9101
(802)585-0811