Rutland Barracks // RFA Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B402082

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 31, 2021, at approximately 1338 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 153, Pawlet, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Shelby N. Berry

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 31, 2021, at approximately 1338 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential abuse prevention order violation, in the Town of Pawlet, VT. Further investigation revealed Shelby N. Berry violated an active court order via text message. Berry was located in Manchester, VT, by local authorities and issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2021, at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811