Copa Airlines resumes flights from Panama to Bahamas on June 5, 2021

At Copa Airlines we are pleased to announce that on June 5, we will resume our regular operation to Nassau with 2 flights per week.” — Christophe Didier, Copa Airlines’ vice-president of Global Sales

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of June 5, Copa Airlines restarts flights from Panama, connecting with the main cities of Latin America, to Nassau, Bahamas. The flights will initially operate Saturdays and Mondays and as of June 17 will operate Sundays and Thursdays.

"At Copa Airlines we are pleased to announce that on June 5, we will resume our regular operation to Nassau with 2 flights per week, so that tourists can enjoy wonderful days of rest and experience unforgettable holidays in The Bahamas, since this destination offers a lot of experiences, and each island has its own appeal, with beautiful landscapes, gastronomy and sandy beaches immensely white," said Christophe Didier, Copa Airlines’ vice-president of Global Sales.

As of May 1, passengers with a full vaccination certificate (including the second dose, if applicable) for Covid-19 of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech immunizers are exempt from the negative PCR-RT COVID-19 tests requirement, as long as they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entry into The Bahamas.

The passengers who do not fit this profile, including people who have received vaccines other than those mentioned, will also be welcomed in The Bahamas by submitting a negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test taken up to five days before their trip, in addition to applying online for their Health Visa, and completing the daily health questionnaire. Passengers staying in The Bahamas for more than four (4) nights and five (5) days must also have a quick COVID-19 antigen test at an authorized medical center, which also includes many hotels on the Islands.

The Bahamas is an archipelago-country with 700 islands and 2,000 cays worldwide known for the beauty of its white beaches and turquoise hues of its waters, which can be distinguished from space. It offers countless accommodation options, from large five-star resorts with casinos, multiple restaurants with the most varied cuisine from all corners of the world, luxury shops of renowned brands, water parks, golf courses, among other activities, all-inclusive resorts, private villas, small hotels to private islands with all the comforts of a beach resort.

There is an experience for every type of traveler, from the largest casinos in the Caribbean, spectacular golf courses that host international tournaments, multiple options to enjoy water activities, water parks, speedboat rides, luxury yachts, fishing, swimming with dolphins, sea lions or for the more adventurous with manta-rays or sharks. There are also opportunities to get to know the culture, gastronomy, music, etc. of this wonderful paradise.

Couples, whether on honeymoon, to perform their wedding at destination or on holidays, will find privacy and dream scenarios with beaches of endless white sands and crystal-clear waters.

The Bahamas follows a strict health and safety protocol to minimize the risks of COVID-19 spreading among visitors and residents. Entry requirements require a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test performed five days before the trip and the Bahamas Travel Health Visa obtained online. More up-to-date information on the requirements for entry into Las Bahamas is available at bahamas.com/es/travelupdates .

For flight information to Nassau, Bahamas, with Copa Airlines, visit: https://destinationsguide.copaair.com/es-co/vuelos-a-nasau

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands, 2,000 cays, and 16 unique island-destinations, The Bahamas is just 80.4 kms off the coast of Florida, offering an easy getaway that transports travelers out of their daily routine. The Bahamas Islands feature fishing, diving, spectacular boating and thousands of miles of the most spectacular waters and beaches on earth waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all that the islands have to offer on www.bahamas.com/en or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why... It's better in The Bahamas!

