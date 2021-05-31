Grain Discovery partners with QT Info Systems to boost offering on grain marketing app
Grain Discovery expanding their digital marketplace offering up-to-the minute commodity quotes, news, and analytics by partnering with Chicago based QT Systems.
This will transform the app from a marketplace to a daily ritual and give farmers everything they need to effectively sell their grain, all in the palm of their hand.”PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain Discovery is expanding their digital marketplace by partnering with QT Info Systems, a market leader in commodity quotes news and analytics, to equip farmers with everything they need to make informed decisions when buying and selling their grains. This will further digitize the handshake deal and save farmers time and money.
— Rory O’Sullivan, CEO of Grain Discovery
With the integration of QT, farmers will now have access to the latest news, futures quotes, and government reports- getting the inside scoop from seasoned market professionals to make informed decision when buying and selling grain.
“We pride ourselves with being market leaders, achieving a lot of firsts in the digitization of the agriculture industry,” said Gordie Linn, CEO and Founder of QT Info Systems and ex-Chairman of the FCM committee at Chicago Board of Trade. “When I first saw the simplicity of the Grain Discovery system, I knew it would be a game changer for farmers and the grain industry as a whole.”
Late last year, Grain Discovery launched their online marketplace leveraging blockchain technology to create efficient, transparent, and secure transactions for buying and selling grain all in one simple app.
“Since our launch, we receive frequent messages from users on the time and energy saved through simplicity of the buying and selling process on the Grain Discovery app,” said Rory O’Sullivan, CEO of Grain Discovery. “Integrating with QT Systems will further empower our clients with the latest news and analytics to make better informed marketing decisions. This will transform the app from a marketplace to a daily ritual and give farmers everything they need to effectively sell their grain, all in the palm of their hand.”
The Grain Discovery App is available on ioS and Android.
About Grain Discovery:
Based out of Prince Edward County, Ontario. Grain Discovery is an agricultural technology company that is building a digital ecosystem focusing on price discovery and traceability. Founded by leaders in the commodities, trading and blockchain technology space, Grain Discovery develops innovative solutions to the logistical challenges of the commodities market, using blockchain technology to increase the transparency, efficiency and traceability of the supply chain.
About QT Info Systems:
Has been providing market information and communication products since 2003 from its headquarters at the Chicago Board of Trade. QT supplies clients around the world with market-specific communication tools to enhance their business, as well as essential commodity information. Our quote and charting systems act as a platform for the delivery of an array of other commodity market products, including QT News, QT Audio, QT Weather, Cash Bid Management and QT Messaging. www.qtinfo.com & www.qtmarketcenter.com
Alison Matthews
Grain Discovery
+1 416-471-5332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter