Napkyn Analytics Recognized as One of The America’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2021
The Financial Times and Statista Rank Napkyn Analytics number 381 in list of 500 Fastest Growing Companies 2021.
It’s an honor to be recognized by Financial Times & Statista, our ranking is a testament to our team, our Google Premier Partnership & the success our customers have achieved with higher quality data.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform, announced today that The Financial Times (FT) and Statista have recognized the Company as one of “The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2021”.
— Jim Cain, CEO, Napkyn Analytics
The FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is a list of the 500 participating companies headquartered in one of the twenty American countries that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2016 and 2019. In its second year, the FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. The application phase ran from October 5th, 2020 to January 31st, 2021.
On being recognized as a “Fastest Growing Company”, Napkyn Analytics CEO, Jim Cain, commented, “it’s an honour to be recognized by The Financial Times and Statista, our ranking is a testament to our passionate team, our Google Premier Partnership that enables us to deliver solutions around a deep expertise in the Google Marketing Platform, and the success our customers have achieved with digital analytics and higher quality data over the past three years.”
View the complete list on the Financial Times website.
About Napkyn
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high-quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world-class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis, and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
