Gainey’s celebrates 40 years with a company-wide crawfish boil, family day and a special historical video
This small septic tank company turned into a diverse and competitive precast and contracting company with over 90 employees in the last 40 years.HOLDEN, LA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainey’s was founded in 1981 by Richard Gainey and his family. Richard Gainey purchased the current location of Gainey’s in 1994 before he passed away. This property is now the proud home of what Gainey’s has become in the last 40 years and where family day is celebrated each Spring. This year’s family day was a special 40 year anniversary party complete with inflatable ax-throwing, crawfish, waterslides, snowballs, a DJ, face painting, and a sandpit for the kids.
Gainey’s has a reputation of excellence in their community and industry—as well as their flare for over-the-top event planning and the color pink. This small septic tank company has turned into a diverse and competitive precast and contracting company with over 90 employees in the last 40 years and is well known throughout the entire United States precast industry.
Lisa & Greg Roache lead Gainey’s as the president and CEO and plan on keeping it in the family and building a company for the next generation. Both were interviewed for an in-house anniversary film made by Gainey’s Senior Design Manager, Cyndi Glascock, which interviewed a few key staff members who have seen Gainey’s grow over the years.
“Greg joined the company in 2002 and it was a very sick company and I really credit him for transforming it into what it is today. Greg is very hardworking, extremely smart, and very strategic. He’s our idea man. He can connect the dots when no one else can. I will forever be grateful for him joining Gainey’s, taking a huge risk, moving halfway across the country and being here.” Lisa says of her husband Greg, the current CEO of Gainey’s.
“It’s been my pleasure and we did it together,” Greg responded. “The transformation of Gainey’s to a far more technical company focused on building our plant and building our product lines and really becoming intimate with our customers has been a lot of fun to be a part of. But I can tell you, here we are at 40 years and I see it as just the beginning. So thank you to our customers, thank you to our suppliers, and thank you, Lisa, for being the common thread that has pulled this company through such a colorful and exciting history and prepared it for what it’s going to be in the next few years.”
“God is not finished with us. He is still writing the story here at Gainey’s.” Lisa closed.
You can watch the full video on the homepage of Gainey’s website at www.gaineysconcrete.com and find pictures of the event on Gainey’s Facebook page.
