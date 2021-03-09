North America’s Largest Precast Show Sending Attendees to Gainey’s in Holden, Louisiana for A One-Of-A-Kind Plant Tour
Gainey’s Concrete Products is the leading manufacturer of custom Wastewater, Stormwater and Industrial precast concrete products throughout the Gulf Coast.HOLDEN, LOUISIANA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Precast Show, hosted by the National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) and the Precast Prestressed Concrete Institute, is the largest precast-specific tradeshow in North America where you can find the industry’s most important suppliers and equipment experts under one roof. Engineers, contractors and other professionals will gather from all over the country from May 20-22, 2021 at the New Orleans Convention Center with the final networking event titled, “Let the Good Times Roll!” There will be prominent keynote speakers, product demonstrations and a plant tour of Gainey’s Concrete Products, the leading manufacturer of custom Wastewater, Stormwater and Industrial precast concrete products throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.
The Gainey’s Plant Tour will be hosted by Greg Roache, President, and Lisa Roache, CEO. Gainey’s is celebrating their 40th year in business with over 90 employees on 30+ acres. Products you’ll find at Gainey’s include extended aeration sewer treatment plants and lift stations, Contech arch bridges, manholes, catch basins, grease interceptors and custom industrial structures.
“We’re really two businesses together as one: we’re installation contractors and we’re precasters. What I like to say is, because of our contracting expertise we think like contractors. So when we make products for our customers we’re making it so that it’s going to be satisfactory to the owner but we’re also thinking about how we’re going to make it easier on that contractor to install it accurately and to get it in safely and quickly.” -Greg Roache, President
Gainey’s has worked on some interesting jobs and projects including the recent Breasting Dolphins, OxyChem Secondary Containment, New Orleans Airport Extension, and the Athens Above-Ground Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Mississippi River Port Breasting Dolphins was the project that kept Gainey’s on its toes! From casting in 8’2” steel plates with Nelson studs welded in a specific pattern, to flush-cast pipes, this project required great attention to detail. With frequently changing details, it also required updates to both designs and fabrication methods throughout the project. Never a company to shrink from a challenge, Gainey’s completed the project accurately and on time. The final touch on this project was receiving a 2016 NPCA CUP Award in the Underground Category.
“We’re always looking for different product lines because we’re so into custom work and that’s definitely different from our competitors. So when someone comes to us with a problem, we come up with a solution, and next thing you know…we have a new product line! Because of that attitude, the sky is the limit for Gainey’s.” –Lisa Roache, CEO
Gainey’s has three Master Precasters: Brittany, Tim and Trish. Gainey’s also has three Leadership NPCA graduates: Brittany, Cyndi and Sandy.
Full Package Pricing for this event starts at $70. Find full pricing details at precast.org. Attendees’ health and safety remains top priority. Visit Precast.org to learn more about the safety measures in place.
