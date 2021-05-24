Gainey’s donates structures to Coastal Conservation Association to build marine life habitat in Plaquemines Parish
More than 40 truckloads of concrete was donated to a Louisiana Program to replace lost oil and gas platform habitat in Louisiana by local company, Gainey's.HOLDEN, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainey's donated more than 40 truckloads of concrete to the Coastal Conservation Association’s REEF Louisiana Program to replace the lost oil and gas platform habitat in a former speckled trout hotspot in Plaquemines Parish. This is one of 9 reefs CCA plans to build across Louisiana in the coming months. These projects are aimed at replacing the fisheries habitats that are lost when oil and gas platforms are removed.
CCA advocates for coastal resources at a legislative level. Learn more about CCA here: joincca.org
Some of the materials, including recycled highway material, catch basins and concrete construction structures, were lowered into the water where they will become habitat for speckled trout, redfish and other important marine species.
Gainey’s has been in business for 40 years and most of that time has been spent manufacturing very custom structures to meet their customers needs. There have been times when plans or requirements have changed after some of the structures were produced. While those structures could be sold if they found a project that needed a structure just like it, Gainey’s chose to donate the structures to this cause, which also frees up space for the rapid growth and expansion Gainey’s has been experiencing.
Tim Sander from Gainey’s said his company was proud to be part of this important effort.
“This is the first project that we have participated in with CCA, and we are so pleased that it has come together so well,” said Sander. “We had a large amount of this material taking up space in our yard, so when we heard about CCA’s REEF Program, it seemed like a natural fit. We’ve always been dedicated to the community, and the ability to help build new marine habitat like this is wonderful.”
The reefs are being built on a former speckled trout fishing hotspot where an iconic oil and gas platform, known by many as “The Green Monster,” was recently removed.
“The wetlands of Louisiana have always had a special place in my heart; the best memories of my childhood were created fishing with family in Louisiana’s rich waters. When I saw the old structures that were taking up space in our laydown yard, my mind immediately thought of turning them into a reef,” Sanders added.
Many people at Gainey’s put their time and energy into making this project a success. The dispatch and project management teams coordinated the loading and delivery of 42 truckloads of structures. Since these 42 loads were in addition to their normal shipping duties, the Gainey’s maintenance team stepped up and loaded the trucks with more than one and a half million pounds of products. In addition to donating the precast structures, the owners of Gainey’s also covered half of the shipping expenses.
Funding for the Green Monster project comes from CCA Louisiana, Chevron, CCA’s Building Conservation Trust and LDWF’s Artificial Reef Trust Fund, as well individual gifts from CCA REEF Louisiana Club members. In-kind donations are provided by Madere & Sons Towing / Deep South Construction and Gainey’s.
To contact Gainey’s or for more information on precast concrete, projects and structures, visit their website at gaineysconcrete.com or call their office at (225) 567-2700
