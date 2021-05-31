St. Albans Barracks//DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 21A201472

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 5/2/2021 – 1626 hours

LOCATION: Jolley Gas Station, Sheldon, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Sean Millinor

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 2nd, 2020 at approximately 1626 hours the Vermont State Police Police received a report of erratic operation on Rt. 105 headed towards Sheldon, VT. The complainant, stated that a motorcycle was swerving all over the roadway. Shortly after the Be On The Lookout was issued by dispatch, a second report came in about a motorcycle with a similar description nearly hit a vehicle pulling into the Jolly Gas Station in Sheldon VT. Upon arrival, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks made contact with the operator of the motorcycle and subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Sean Millinor (DOB:10/03/1985) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle impaired. Millinor was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Millinor was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 7/6/2021 at 1000 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 7/6/2021 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.