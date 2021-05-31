Update - St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal
From: Harvey, Kimberly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, May 30, 2021 6:13 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP St. Johnsbury Superv <DPS.VSPStJohnsburySuperv@vermont.gov> Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 at 0307 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 114 in East Burke
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Kendyl Bell
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
barracks were notified of a vehicle off the roadway on VT Route 114 in East Burke. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Kendyl Bell. While
speaking with Bell, Troopers detected signs of impairment and subsequently
arrested Bell for suspicion of DUI. Bell was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks
for processing and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Saint Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111