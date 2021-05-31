Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update - St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

 

 

From: Harvey, Kimberly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, May 30, 2021 6:13 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP St. Johnsbury Superv <DPS.VSPStJohnsburySuperv@vermont.gov> Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 at 0307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 114 in East Burke

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Kendyl Bell                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

barracks were notified of a vehicle off the roadway on VT Route 114 in East Burke. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Kendyl Bell. While

speaking with Bell, Troopers detected signs of impairment and subsequently

arrested Bell for suspicion of DUI. Bell was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks

for processing and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

