A Winning Combination: Epson ColorWorks C6000A Color Label Printer + $500 in Free Labels
An Incredible Deal on Canada's Favorite Color Label PrinterTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraFast Label Company has announced a "$500 in Free Labels" promotion on the popular Epson CW-C6000A gloss color label printer. This is a unique opportunity to purchase this popular and affordable label which prints labels at speeds of up to 5 inches per second in full color.
"Our customers love the Epson ColorWorks C6000A gloss color label printer," said Basat Khalifa, CEO of DuraFast Label Company. "It sold out almost immediately and has been out of stock for months. We're excited that it's back in stock. To celebrate, we are offering $500 in free labels with printer purchase using a special discount code (Epson500)."
Khalifa explained that the Epson ColorWorks C6000A gloss color label printer comes with an auto-cutter and uses Epson DuraBrite pigment color C6000 inks as well as a black pigment ink formulated for glossy substrates. A matte version of the printer uses a different black pigment ink formulation for use with matte substrates.
"The gloss printer is typically used to print product labels, packaging labels, and GHS BS5609 chemical labels on shiny label stock whereas the matte version is used with labels with a matte finish," he said.
The Epson ColorWorks C6000A color label printer prints labels up to 4 inches wide and has a print resolution of 1200 dpi. It is intended to be a color replacement for black and white thermal label printers typically used by manufacturers and distributors. With its 5 inches per second print speed and fast first time to label, the CW-C6000A keeps up with the demands of high-speed packaging lines.
The Epson ColorWorks C6000A color label printer is the best option for anyone looking to upgrade from their current thermal printing device. The features offered by this machine include a wide variety of media handling capabilities, speedy performance, connectivity options. Best of all, the Epson ColorWorks C6000A color label printer is comparably priced to the leading 4-inch industrial thermal transfer printers.
"The Epson CW-C6000A color label printers are great for package labeling, barcoding, warehouse inventory management, retail store shelf labels, and more," Khalifa said. "It is engineered for demanding applications. It is also compatible with a wide range of middleware, SAP, ZPL II, and Windows, making it the perfect choice for printing high-quality labels with a quick turnaround time."
In addition, Khalifa said that the C6000A gloss printer uses the same labels as the popular Epson C7500G. Thus, DuraFast Label Company has a huge selection of blank C6000 labels available in various shapes, sizes, and label materials.
The Epson ColorWorks C6000A color label printer comes with a standard one-year warranty. This is a service depot warranty that requires shipping the unit to Epson for repairs. An upgraded "Spare in the Air" warranty is available for $533.25 per year (available for years 1 through 5). With Spare in the Air (SITA), Epson will quickly ship a replacement unit within 24 hours.
"As a leading color label printer reseller in Canada, we have seen demand for the C6000A increase steadily since it was introduced last year," Khalifa said. "We are always looking to provide new and innovative printing solutions at competitive prices."
The Epson CW-C6000a gloss label printer is available with a limited-time price of $2989 CAD and up to $500 worth of free labels (Epson500 discount code).
Epson C6000A color label printer