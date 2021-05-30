Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1/MV CRASH
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B301463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Pfindel
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021, 0952 hours
STREET: VT 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodford State Park
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sarah Hynds
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION(S): DUI #1 (Crash)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: N/A
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 30th, 2020 at 0952 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rt. 9 in Woodford. Troopers arrived to find a 2016 Toyota Corolla on its roof off to the side of the roadway on the shoulder of the west bound lane. The vehicle was being operated by Hynds, 19, of Arlington, VT. Hynds sustained minor injuries in the crash and Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hynds was transported to SVMC for further evaluation. Further investigation revealed that Hynds was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, Hynds was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Bennington Rural Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Heartwellville Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: (3) 1, DRIVING ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, 2, DRIVER POSSESSING OPEN CONTAINER, 3, PERSON UNDER 21 CONSUMING ALCOHOL, .02% OR MORE
LODGED – LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: BENNINGTON
COURT DATE/TIME: JUNE 14, 2021 @ 0815 HOURS
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.