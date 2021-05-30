Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1/MV CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B301463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Pfindel

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021, 0952 hours

STREET: VT 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodford State Park

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Hynds

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION(S): DUI #1 (Crash)

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 30th, 2020 at 0952 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rt. 9 in Woodford. Troopers arrived to find a 2016 Toyota Corolla on its roof off to the side of the roadway on the shoulder of the west bound lane. The vehicle was being operated by Hynds, 19, of Arlington, VT. Hynds sustained minor injuries in the crash and Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hynds was transported to SVMC for further evaluation. Further investigation revealed that Hynds was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, Hynds was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Bennington Rural Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Heartwellville Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: (3) 1, DRIVING ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, 2, DRIVER POSSESSING OPEN CONTAINER, 3, PERSON UNDER 21 CONSUMING ALCOHOL, .02% OR MORE

LODGED – LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: BENNINGTON

COURT DATE/TIME: JUNE 14, 2021 @ 0815 HOURS

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.