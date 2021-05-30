Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault // Interference with Access to Emergency Services

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 21B402073

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier                                                                       

STATION: Rutland                   

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 30, 2021, at approximately 10:00 AM

LOCATION: Depot Road, Mount Tabor, VT

 

VIOLATION: 1.) Domestic Assault

                        2.) Interference with Access to Emergency Services

                       

                       

 

ACCUSED: Triston Andrews

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Tabor, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 30, 2021, at approximately 10:00 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic incident that occurred in Mount Tabor, VT.  Investigation revealed Triston Andrews caused bodily injury to a residing member of the household and placed them in fear. Andrews took the victim’s cell phone during the altercation, preventing them from contacting emergency services. Andrews was arrested on scene and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was released on a criminal citation.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021, at 12:30 P.M.

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811

 

