Royalton Barracks/ Criminal DLS/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 at approximately 08:42 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Hillary Rodewald

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the attached date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Hillary Rodewald requesting a welfare check. Rodewald was told not to go to the residence because she is trespassed and has a criminally suspended license. Upon arrival Rodewald was at the residence in her vehicle. Rodewald was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and later released on conditions with a citation to appear in Windsor County Court Criminal Division on 06/01/2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 12:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.