Royalton Barracks/ Criminal DLS/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 at approximately 08:42 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Hillary Rodewald                                           

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the attached date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Hillary Rodewald requesting a welfare check. Rodewald was told not to go to the residence because she is trespassed and has a criminally suspended license. Upon arrival Rodewald was at the residence in her vehicle. Rodewald was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and later released on conditions with a citation to appear in Windsor County Court Criminal Division on 06/01/2021.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/01/2021 12:30 PM          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

