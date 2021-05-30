Royalton Barracks/ Criminal DLS/ Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 at approximately 08:42 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Hillary Rodewald
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the attached date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Hillary Rodewald requesting a welfare check. Rodewald was told not to go to the residence because she is trespassed and has a criminally suspended license. Upon arrival Rodewald was at the residence in her vehicle. Rodewald was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and later released on conditions with a citation to appear in Windsor County Court Criminal Division on 06/01/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 12:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.