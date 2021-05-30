Sir Hemp Company Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Florida based wellness company Sir Hemp Co. announces major Memorial Day Sale. The all-natural hemp extracts company will be offering a deep discount.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida based wellness company Sir Hemp Co. announces major Memorial Day Sale. In an unprecedented move by the all-natural hemp extracts company, they will be offering a deep discount across their entire product line. “We want everyone to take advantage of our Memorial Day Sale, while remembering and honoring those who served our great country”, said Sir Hemp Co., President & Founder, Alfredo Cernuda.

Sir Hemp Co. products range from Full Spectrum CBD Oil containing all the cannabinoids naturally found in the industrial hemp plant to CBD Isolate, which only contains CBD. They offer a highly concentrated version of CBD called CBD RSO as well. For those not wanting to carry around a tincture bottle, Sir Hemp Co. offers CBD Candy. The company also offers a human-grade CBD oil for pets. This is CBD for cats & dogs made from premium U.S.A. grown hemp.

Sir Hemp Company offers a CBD Oil subscription as well as a-la-cart selection of premium high potency hemp oils. While CBD subscription customers receive a monthly discount, their single purchase items are rarely discounted. This Memorial Day Weekend sale will be 30 % (thirty percent) automatically added to the customers cart at checkout. This marks the first time in company’s history that a broad discount is being offered.

About

Sir Hemp Co. is Florida's Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer producing high quality CBD Oil products for sale directly to the consumer. It is a minority owned vertically integrated company focuses on the goal of producing: CBD The Right Way ™. All products follow Federal guidelines and contain less than 0.3% THC. They are 3rd party lab tested ensuring quality and consistency. For quality American made hemp oil, Sir Hemp Co. is the right choice. Offering both CBD for humans as well as CBD for cats & dogs. Be sure to follow them on Instagram & Facebook @SirHempCo

