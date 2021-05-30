New Haven Barracks/Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Adria Pickin

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 28, 2021/1922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 210 Northside Drive, Bennington, Vermont (Walmart)

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

ACCUSED: Max Misch

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, May 28, 2021, at approximately 7:22 p.m., detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were assigned a conditions of release violation complaint. As a result of the investigation, detectives learned that Max Misch, 38, of Bennington, Vermont, violated conditions of release by approaching and speaking with a witness in a pending court case in which he is accused of traveling out of state and purchasing a firearms magazine in excess of Vermont capacity limits and bringing it back to Vermont. Misch was subsequently located at his residence on Saturday, May 29, and taken into custody. Misch was transported to VSP Shaftsbury, where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Bennington on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge of violation of conditions.

The case is being prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Misch’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021/1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.