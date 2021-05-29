St Johnsbury/ Reckless Rampage Arrest

***UPDATE***

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A402441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Between the late night hours of 05/28 and early hours of 05/29

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halls Pond Road and Leighton Hill Road, Newbury

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Town of Newbury, Tania Boyce

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to Halls Pond Road for the report

that sometime over the night someone had run over road signs and mailboxes.

Through further investigation the path of destruction from the reckless rampage

continued off Halls Pond Road to Leighton Hill Road all the way to US Route 302.

There were several speed limit signs, stop signs and mailboxes all ran over by a

vehicle that left the roadway to run them over. The vehicle is unknown at this

time but tire tracks at each location indicate the vehicle has BF Goodrich Mud

Terrains tires. State Police are asking anyone that has any information

regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury

Barracks 802-222-4680.

At approximately 1630 hours, State Police received information about

who was responsible for the reckless rampage. State Police met with the juvenile

at a residence in Newbury, who admitted to the incident. The juvenile was issued

a citation for Vandalism.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Orange County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

