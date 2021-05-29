St Johnsbury/ Reckless Rampage Arrest
***UPDATE***
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:21A402441
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: Between the late night hours of 05/28 and early hours of 05/29
INCIDENT LOCATION: Halls Pond Road and Leighton Hill Road, Newbury
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Town of Newbury, Tania Boyce
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to Halls Pond Road for the report
that sometime over the night someone had run over road signs and mailboxes.
Through further investigation the path of destruction from the reckless rampage
continued off Halls Pond Road to Leighton Hill Road all the way to US Route 302.
There were several speed limit signs, stop signs and mailboxes all ran over by a
vehicle that left the roadway to run them over. The vehicle is unknown at this
time but tire tracks at each location indicate the vehicle has BF Goodrich Mud
Terrains tires. State Police are asking anyone that has any information
regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury
Barracks 802-222-4680.
At approximately 1630 hours, State Police received information about
who was responsible for the reckless rampage. State Police met with the juvenile
at a residence in Newbury, who admitted to the incident. The juvenile was issued
a citation for Vandalism.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Orange County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.