BCI's Joe DiDonato accepted into Forbes Business Development Council
Forbes Business Development Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Senior-Level Sales and Business Development Executives
We are honored to welcome Joe DiDonato into the community.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe DiDonato, Chief of Staff for Baker Communications, an award-winning thought leader in Sales Training and Transformation, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives. Joe was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
— Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils
“We are honored to welcome Joe DiDonato into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Joe will also share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and will contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“It is an honor to have been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council, and I hope that my contributions will help organizations reach their sales and business goals in 2021,” said Joe DiDonato, Chief of Staff for Baker Communications.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
Arika Nash
Baker Communications, Inc.
+1 877-253-8506
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn