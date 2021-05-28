Rondeau’s Kickboxing Holds Backpack Drive for Foster Children Throughout Rhode Island
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF) was overjoyed with surprise when they received the phone call from Christina Rondeau, owner of Rondeau’s Kickboxing out of Johnston RI, letting them know of the large number of backpacks raised during her recent open house. The backpacks are to be distributed to children in foster care throughout Rhode Island.
When children enter foster care, they usually leave their home with only the clothes on their back and lose all their personal belongings. To give that child a possession of their very own, the backpacks were donated by members of Rondeau’s Kickboxing, as well as family and friends within the community. To know that each child that receives a backpack can go to school and not feel different and stand out from the rest of the kids is truly a big deal. The Rondeau’s Kickboxing family also added a special touch to each backpack with a message of positivity attached to each one
Jane Ahlus, DCYF’s licensing supervisor, who has been with DCYF over 24 years was in tears as she expressed gratitude for the donation. “I am thankful from the bottom of my heart! This is just wonderful! This is so sweet of you to do this and I just LOVE the messages of positivity, that is going to mean so much to our kids because that is JUST what they need. So, thank you very much for your generosity and kindness because we need some kindness in this world! Thank you and god bless”
Rondeau’s Kickboxing is scheduling their next drive August 1st through August 15. The drive will be a back-to-school backpack program. Each backpack will include back-to school essentials such as pens, pencils, tissues, sanitizer, crayons & notebooks.
Those interested in donating can bring items to either Rondeau’s Kickboxing locations in Johnston. 1408 Atwood Ave. or 609 Killingly St.
For more information email Rondeau’s Kickboxing at info@rkblive.com or donate at www.knockoutwishes.com
Rondeau's Kickboxing
+1 401-996-5425
info@rkblive.com