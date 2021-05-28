Mini Mobile Office App - App Development Vancouver
The core product modules are all independently built, fully interoperable, and coordinated with each other to build the best user experience.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mini Mobile Office App Development – IOS App; ChinaSEO announced that we are not only focused on SEO but App development as well.
In 2020; we have developed an Office App for our Chinese Client.
APP features:
The core product modules are all independently built, fully interoperable, and coordinated with each other to build the best user experience. Full use of mobile internet technology (location, voice, camera, video, etc.), powerful mobile product experience and functions, seamlessly connect to the computer side and achieve full coverage of work scenes.
Convenient and smooth communication
Enterprise letter
Communicate at any time, keep historical chat records and files permanently; publish group announcements, and members can see them in time.
Mail anytime, anywhere to add internal and external contacts within the enterprise; new mail reminders, important mails will no longer be missed.
Conference call
Connecting to more than 200 countries and regions, you can enjoy high-quality real-time audio and video calls no matter where you are. [2]
Announcement
Ensure that work notifications are delivered in a timely manner, increase the attention of employees, and make it clear what has been read or not.
Share
Provide a shared learning space within the enterprise, promote communication between employees, and create a business atmosphere.
Efficient and standardized management
Customize approval forms and procedures for reimbursement, leave, purchase, etc., and submit, inquire and retrieve at any time.
Report
Employees initiate general reports, daily reports, weekly reports, and monthly reports, and both mobile phones and computers can approve and guide.
Attendance
Set the time and location of check-in, use mobile phone positioning, Wi-Fi, and other combinations to complete the attendance.
Personnel
Employees have a comprehensive grasp of the attendance status of leave, business trips, fieldwork, and attendance, and work hours are calculated with ease.
Collaboration in place
High-level management methods for organization and collaboration, support for custom forms, multitasking, etc., to facilitate statistics and control progress.
Task
From task release, tracking, collaboration to archiving, complete records, discover and improve problems at any time.
Conference assistant
Book meeting rooms, associate schedules, improve meeting organization efficiency, and efficiently manage meeting room resources.
Schedule
Set up an alarm clock to arrange work, meetings, and receptions in an orderly manner, without missing every key link.
Netdisk
Control file data access at different levels, and support various file preview, upload, move, copy, save and share.
Digital and intelligent
Smart briefing
The newly launched business intelligence service provides data support for managers’ decision-making operations. Based on company operations and big data operations, it automatically identifies operational risks and abnormalities and pushes summary reports in a timely manner. Allow managers to quickly make correct judgments.
voice assistant
The micro-office client supports voice conversations, and the micro-mirror upgrades the intelligent office assistant to realize two-way interaction between man and machine, and complete work creation processing between words! Help you quickly deal with work content and answer office questions. Ask it anytime, anywhere.
We are one of the best SEO services agencies and Web development company Vancouver.
Randy
China SEO Service Vancouver
+1 778-8582876
email us here