UPDATE: Middlesex/Waitsfield Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21A302006
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/11/21 1245 hours
STREET: Bridge Street
TOWN: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trevor Moyes
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu
VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the top of the cargo box
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/28/21 at approximately 11:30 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a crash that had occurred at the covered bridge on Bridge Street, in Waitsfield VT. The investigation determined that Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound and struck the outside and roof of the covered bridge before becoming wedged inside of the bridge. Members from the Waitsfield Highway department arrived and was able to remove some of the damaged bridge to assist removing the vehicle. This was a single vehicle crash. Vehicle 1 was able to leave the scene under it’s own power.
The bridge will be closed until further notice.
UPDATE: The bridge and roadway are now open .
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)