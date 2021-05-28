UPDATE: Middlesex/Waitsfield Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 21A302006

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/11/21 1245 hours

STREET: Bridge Street

TOWN: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Moyes

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu

VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the top of the cargo box

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/28/21 at approximately 11:30 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a crash that had occurred at the covered bridge on Bridge Street, in Waitsfield VT. The investigation determined that Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound and struck the outside and roof of the covered bridge before becoming wedged inside of the bridge. Members from the Waitsfield Highway department arrived and was able to remove some of the damaged bridge to assist removing the vehicle. This was a single vehicle crash. Vehicle 1 was able to leave the scene under it’s own power.

The bridge will be closed until further notice.

UPDATE: The bridge and roadway are now open .

