DMV News You Can Use for May 2021

A Message from Director Robinson

Director Gabriel Robinson of the DC Dept of Motor VehiclesOur May newsletter includes important information about some key dates all District residents need to be aware of. Starting June 1, 2021, all District-registered vehicles will need to display valid registration and inspection stickers. Additionally, new tiered RPP fees will go into effect, with an exemption for one resident 65 years of age or older per household. Also, a new four-month ticket amnesty program will be in effect for tickets issued before September 30, 2021.

Finally, for residents with expired driver licenses or ID cards, mark July 1 on your calendar, as you will need to renew your credential prior to that date. Residents with a REAL ID credential (black star in right corner) may renew online, by mail, or through DC DMV's free mobile app. Residents without a REAL ID credential and residents 70 years of age and older will need to schedule an online appointment to renew their credential in-person.

