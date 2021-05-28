Fourtwenty Collections’ OMG Deity Bars Now Available at Curaleaf
Thomas’ mission matches up with Curaleaf’s “Rooted in Good” initiative which focuses on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.
I work hard to change what people think a CEO should look like because I am proof a woman of color can own and operate a successful business in the cannabis industry or any other.”CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Marvina Thomas of Fourtwenty Collections, parent company to 420 Medibles and 420 Skincare, has a growth trajectory rooted in her mission to serve beyond the bud by helping women and the underrepresented. Thomas’ mission matches up with Curaleaf’s “Rooted in Good” initiative which focuses on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.
Customers can now find 420 Medibles’ popular “Neper Krisp,” a 100 mg THC-infused fruity crisped rice and marshmallow bar in the OMG Deity Collection, at Curaleaf’s eight Arizona locations.
Working with Thomas and carrying the 420 Medibles line of premium medicated confections brings Curaleaf, the largest cannabis company in Arizona and the U.S., closer to their goal of doing business with 420 new cannabis brands and ancillary suppliers from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem by 2025 – 420x25.
“The vision I have for my business roots in helping others because success always follows,” says Marvina Thomas, CEO Fourtwenty Collections. “How perfect to now have our products available at Curaleaf dispensaries when they also share a mission to promote diversity, social equity and inclusion.”
Thomas goes on to say, “I work hard to change what people think a CEO should look like because I am proof a woman of color can own and operate a successful business in the cannabis industry or any other.”
420 Medibles specializes in generously sized THC-infused baked goods – cookies, brownies, crispy treats and bars – honoring Egyptian gods and goddesses. The OMG Deity Collection comes in familiar flavors of chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, cinnamon sugar, marshmallow and various sweetened cereals.
Thomas exemplifies the movement behind the hashtag #blackgirlmagic by inspiring, mentoring and motivating women and BIPOCs in the cannabis, and health and wellness communities. The former registered nurse structured her cannabis businesses to assist underserved people overcome addiction, homelessness and mental health issues through her nonprofit group recovery homes. A percentage of product sales supports these services.
Thomas began her business journey after learning to make soap for her own sensitive skin. She started 420 Skincare in her kitchen blending CBD oil with specially sourced Egyptian ingredients known for preserving beauty. With the success of her healing CBD-infused skincare line, Thomas ventured into THC edibles with 420 Medibles as another way to help others heal in more natural ways.
For more information, visit 420-skincare.com/medibles.
About Fourtwenty Collections:
An Arizona-based cannabis company known for its critically acclaimed brands 420 Medibles and 420 Skincare. CEO Marvina Thomas, a former nurse turned social entrepreneur, has rooted her businesses to serve beyond the bud by using a percentage of sales to assist women and BIPOCs overcome addiction, homelessness and mental health issues. Each purchase helps empower the most vulnerable to heal physically and emotionally while learning life skills to earn a decent living and contribute to the community.
About 420 Medibles:
Known for generously sized THC cookies, brownies, crispy treats and bars, OMG Deity collection by 420 Medibles gives patients delicious medicated options to help reduce pain and inflammation. The OMG Deity collection, named after Egyptian gods, comes in familiar flavors of chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, cinnamon sugar, marshmallow and sweetened cereals to heal without using opioid pharmaceuticals. Available at Arizona dispensaries. Visit 420-skincare.com/medibles.
About 420 Skin Care:
420 Skin Care uses premium oils and specially sourced ingredients from Egypt, the mecca of preserving beauty, to luxuriate users with natural medicinal benefits from the cannabis plant to relieve sore muscles, aching joints and skin conditions. Sumptuously healing soaps lotions, bath bombs, bath salts, hand sanitizer and body butter infused with CBD. Visit 420-skincare.com for more information or to make a purchase.
