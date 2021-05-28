West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program urges motorists to exercise caution as busy vacation season begins
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) urges motorists to obey all traffic laws as they return to the roadways this Memorial Day holiday following extended closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many travel destinations and restaurants were either closed or open with limited space and accommodations last year. With many West Virginians being fully vaccinated and mask mandates being relaxed, we are expecting the Summer 2021 travel season to be a busy one, and West Virginia roads will likely be busier beginning this weekend. “I know West Virginians are ready to take a vacation and begin traveling again now that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and the weather is warming up," said Gov. Jim Justice. "I want to urge all of our drivers to take it easy, use caution around our construction zones, and make sure you leave plenty of time to get to your destination." The time period that begins with Memorial Day and ends with Labor Day is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer due to increased crashes and fatalities that occur during summer months. It is a tendency the GHSP is hoping to curb during 2021. Just look at some of the facts:
- - An average 260 teens are killed nationwide in car crashes each month during the summer, an increase of 26% compared with the other months of the year.
- - Men are more likely to be involved in a crash caused by speeding.
- - Men have a lower seat belt usage rate than women, especially in rural areas.
- - Wear your seat belt correctly every time you are in a vehicle.
- - Never drive if you’re impaired by any substance, including alcohol, prescription drugs and illegal drugs.
- - Put your phone down and drive focused.
- - Follow the posted speed limit.
- - Watch for motorcycles and Share the Road with motorcyclists.
- - Look for pedestrians and bicyclists while driving.
Aimee Cantrell 304-926-3901 Aimee.B.Cantrell@wv.gov