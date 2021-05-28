Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wabanaki Seminar June 12, 2021 9am-12:15pm

The Maine Department of Education is delighted to invite educators statewide to our June 12 virtual recognition of the 20th Anniversary of the signing of LD 291 which requires the teaching of Wabanaki History and Culture in Maine classrooms. Please join us and a variety of educational leaders from 9-12:30 on Saturday, June 12. We will begin the morning with greetings from Governor Mills, Commissioner of Education Pender Makin and a keynote by legislation sponsor, Hon. Donna Loring. Register here

For more information about the Wabinaki Seminar, contact Joe Schmidt at joe.schmidt@maine.gov

