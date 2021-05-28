I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction May 30-June 4

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of May 30 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

NO HOLIDAY WEEKEND LANE CLOSURES Construction-related lane closures will temporarily be suspended between the afternoon of Friday, May 28 and morning of Tuesday, June 1 for easier Memorial Day holiday travel.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way nightly 8p.m. to 6a.m. June 1 to June 4.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight June 1 to June 4 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Mill Street intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021.

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Second Street intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. June 1 to June 4.

Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.